J.J. Watt honors late grandfather who served in Korean War, donates proceeds from Reebok shoe to veterans

Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt is honoring veterans and his late grandfather that served in the Korean War by donating proceeds from his JJ III Valor Edition shoe in order to send them to D.C.

Honor Flight is a program that helps take war veterans to D.C. to visit monuments.

In addition, the program brings them back for a proper “Welcome Home.”

“They fly them back home, and when they land back home at the airport, all their family and friends are waiting, lined up to see them, so it’s an incredible, emotional day, and it’s a really unbelievable scene,” Watt says.

The shoe will be available on Monday, November 11 at midnight.

“All of my personal proceeds are going to be donated to the Honor Flight, and $5 from every shoe up to $25,000 from Reebok is going to be donated to Honor Flight,” Watt announced in a Twitter video on Sunday.