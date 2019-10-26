ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed to be killed by U.S.-led forces in Syria, FOX News sources say

The Islamic State group leader who reportedly had a $25 million bounty on his head is believed to have been killed in Syria, FOX News reports.

A "high-value ISIS target" - believed to be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS - was killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military source told FOX News on Saturday night. A senior Trump administration official later confirmed the source's account, according to FOX News.

An image grab taken from a video released on July 5, 2014 by Al-Furqan Media shows alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi preaching during Friday prayer at a mosque in Mosul. (Photo by Al-Furqan Media/Anadolu Expand

The report comes after President Donald Trump tweeted at 9:23 p.m., “Something very big has just happened!”

Following the president's tweet, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere released the following statement to the press pool:

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock (EST) from the White House.”

According to the White House schedule released for Sunday, the president will deliver remarks from the Diplomatic Reception Room.

No other details were made available from the White House.

Newsweek reported late Saturday evening that Baghdadi was killed during a special operations mission that the president approved about a week ago.

The strike came amid concerns that a recent American pullback from northeastern Syria could infuse new strength into the militant group, which had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.

Al-Baghdadi led IS for the last five years, presiding over its ascendancy as it cultivated a reputation for beheadings and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers to a sprawling and self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria. He remained among the few IS commanders still at large despite multiple claims in recent years about his death and even as his so-called caliphate dramatically shrank, with many supporters who joined the cause either imprisoned or jailed.

His exhortations were instrumental in inspiring terrorist attacks in the heart of Europe and in the United States. Shifting away from the airline hijackings and other mass-casualty attacks that came to define al-Qaida, al-Baghdadi and other IS leaders supported smaller-scale acts of violence that would be harder for law enforcement to prepare for and prevent.

They encouraged jihadists who could not travel to the caliphate to kill where they were, with whatever weapon they had at their disposal. In the U.S., multiple extremists have pledged their allegiance to al-Baghdadi on social media, including a woman who along with her husband committed a 2015 massacre at a holiday party in San Bernardino, California.

With a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, al-Baghdadi had been far less visible in recent years, releasing only sporadic audio recordings, including one just last month in which he called on members of the extremist group to do all they could to free IS detainees and women held in jails and camps.

Earlier this year, Iraqi intelligence officials speaking to FOX News maintained he was lurking in Syrian border towns, often donning non-traditional or “regular” clothes, using a civilian car and making sure all those around him had no mobile phones or electronic devices in order to bypass detection.

Some experts had predicted that as time passed and ISIS losses in the Middle East started to mount, it was inevitable that Baghdadi would either be captured or killed.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.