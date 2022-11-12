Investigators looking for missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Syed Raza, who was reportedly born in 1934 making him 88-years-old or going on 89, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side.

Mr. Raza has been described as having gray eyes and hair, standing about 5'6" weighing about 140 pounds.

Investigators also said Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants and driving a blue Honda Fit with a Texas license plate reading: NBF 92129.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Raza is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.