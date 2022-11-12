Investigators looking for missing man, 86, last seen in Spring Cypress

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Syed Raza, 86, was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side.

Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants and driving a blue Honda Fit with a Texas license plate reading: NBF 92129.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Raza is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.