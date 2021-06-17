Streets of downtown Houston closed after apparent cannonball found by construction workers

An investigation is underway after construction workers found what appeared to be a cannonball or other potential explosive device in downtown Houston late Thursday afternoon.

Harris County officials say the cannonball estimated to weigh more than 80 pounds underneath Caroline St. where construction workers found it before the streets were closed down.

Evacuations were later ordered for the first two doors of the HC Juvenile Justice Center, which is adjacent to the area.

(Photo courtesy of Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 via Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Bomb Squad will use an X-ray to determine the next steps authorities will take.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.