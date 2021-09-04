Investigation underway after Harris Co. deputy shoots knife-wielding man

article

Officials are looking into an officer-involved shooting Friday night, where a deputy fired at a man wielding a knife.

Details are limited but it happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Cypress Station Dr. That's where the Harris County Sheriff's Office says a District 2 deputy found a man with a knife. From there, an altercation ensued prompting the officer to fire his gun.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No other information was shared with FOX 26, as of this writing.

This is a developing story.