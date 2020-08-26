Hurricane Laura becomes Category 2 in the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Laura has upgraded to a Category 2 early Wednesday morning, while it was located 380 miles from Galveston and 350 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The storm is rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane by Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft data indicated that Laura had maximum sustained winds near 105 mph, with higher gusts.

Laura could become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

According to the NHC, Hurricane Laura should approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday evening and move inland near those areas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.

The NHC forecasts Laura will rapidly weaken after the storm makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 55 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. An NOAA buoy in the central Gulf of Mexico recently reported a sustained wind of 60 mph and a gust to 78 mph.

WEATHER ALERTS

The NHC says life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding is expected to begin later Wednesday in eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana.

Several weather alerts have been issued along the central Gulf Coast.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass, Texas

- East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass, Texas

- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

EVACUATIONS

As Laura continues to pose a major threat to the Texas Gulf Coast, some counties and cities have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Chambers County, parts of Galveston County, and Jefferson County are among those with mandatory evacuations.

Brazoria County, parts of Galveston County, parts of Harris County, and Liberty County are among those with voluntary evacuations.

To make it easier for residents to evacuate, Harris County announced tolls would be waived on HCTRA tollways and Fort Bend County waived tolls on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway.

Later Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Transportation is waiving all tolls along the agency's portion of SH 99/Grand Parkway beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, residents leaving the Bolivar Peninsula had until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to take the Galveston-Bolivar Peninsula Ferry before TXDoT put a pause on ferry service for the incoming storm.

CLOSURES

In response to Hurricane Laura, several schools and businesses in southeast Texas have closed, canceled, or made changes as a precaution.

Some school districts are opting to continue with virtual or remote learning, while others are canceling classes and closing campuses. FOX 26 has compiled an alphabetically ordered list of districts that are closing or making changes.

City offices, museums and health clinics are also closing due to the storm. Transportation like METRO and the Galveston-Bolivar Peninsula Ferry have been suspended. FOX 26 has compiled an alphabetically ordered list of businesses that are closing or making changes.

