Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 2 while approaching Louisiana coast

article

Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the southwestern Louisiana coast, where it is forecast to make landfall on Friday afternoon.

The NHC says Delta is expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge in the landfall area during the next several hours.

Hurricane Delta will pass well east of Houston on Friday afternoon, but close enough to bring very high waves and coastal flooding. Look for occasional gusts above 40 mph for Galveston and areas east of Houston. Most areas will be windy with off and on rain.

RELATED: Galveston County, City of Galveston officials closely watching Hurricane Delta

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Delta is located about 80 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, and is moving north-northeast at 14 mph.

Advertisement

Delta was a Category 3 hurricane on Friday morning, but it weakened to a Category 2 with winds at 110 mph on Friday afternoon. According to the NHC, slow weakening is expected as Delta approaches the coast.

Delta is expected to weaken rapidly after the center moves inland.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta should make landfall along the coast of southwestern Louisiana during the next several hours, and then move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- High Island Texas to Mouth of the Pearl River Louisiana including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- West of High Island to Sargent Texas

- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

This is the sixth time this season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes. One fizzled at the southeast Louisiana tip and others veered elsewhere but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June. And Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state on Aug. 27, causing more than 30 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.