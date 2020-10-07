Hurricane Delta upgraded to Cat 3 as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast

article

Hurricane Delta has strengthened to a major hurricane on Thursday afternoon as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward the U.S. coast.

Houston is not in the cone of uncertainty, which stretches from the far east Texas coast over the western portion of the Louisiana coast.

The National Hurricane Center says Delta could strengthen further Thursday night, but some weakening is possible as it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos in Mexico. (Photo: National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Delta entered the Gulf of Mexico slightly weaker on Wednesday. Winds increased to 105 mph on Thursday morning, and the NHC says the hurricane is expected to strengthen further.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Delta is located about 345 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, and is moving northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

The NHC says Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.

CURRENT WARNINGS/WATCHES

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- High Island, Texas to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass, West of High Island to Sargent, Texas

- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi