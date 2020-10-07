Hurricane Delta makes landfall along NE coast of Yucatan Peninsula as Category 2

article

Hurricane Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 a.m. CDT as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATES

As of 6 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Hurricane Delta is located about 20 miles south of Cancun and is moving northwest at 17 mph.

Delta increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 p.m. EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Its top winds peaked at 145 mph before weakening slightly late Tuesday as it closed in on Yucatan.

Advertisement

Forecasters warned it was still an extremely dangerous storm nevertheless, with a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels 9 to 13 feet (2.7 to 4 meters), along with large and dangerous waves and flash flooding inland.

Hurricane Delta is forecast to approach the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Houston is not in the cone of uncertainty, which covers most of the Louisiana coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.