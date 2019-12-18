HPD: Suspect who shot at officers is in custody after SWAT standoff

article

Police say a man who exchanged gunfire with officers was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male who was possibly armed on Lockwood around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers spotted the armed suspect, and as the officers got out of their vehicle, the suspect opened fire on the officers. Chief Art Acevedo says the officers returned fire, and the suspect fled and barricaded himself in a residence.

SWAT and a Hostage Negations team responded to the scene. After a few hours, SWAT entered the residence and found the man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Authorities say the man was conscious and was taken to the hospital.