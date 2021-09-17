HPD: Roads closed in parts of Central Southwest Houston following fatal accident

Authorities say parts of Buffalo Speedway have been closed Friday night after a fatal accident.

Details are unclear, as the incident is still active but Houston police say it happened in the 13900 block of Buffalo Speedway.

As a result, officials say Buffalo Speedway is closed in both directions while they investigate and crews work to clean up the scene.

