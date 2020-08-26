Expand / Collapse search
HPD: Officer shot armed suspect who fired shots at police

Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department says an officer shot an armed suspect who fired shots at police.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Waugh Drive.

According to the Houston Police Department, preliminary information indicates that an armed suspect shot at officers, and an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.