HPD officer fatally shoots suspect who kidnapped woman

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Splendora.

Houston police said the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on the 14700 block of Highway 59.

Houston police said the suspect kidnapped a woman and held her hostage.

Officials said they went to the Shell gas station in Splendora when the suspect got out of the vehicle and was shot by a Houston police officer.

The condition of the suspect is unknown, officials said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

