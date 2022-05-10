HPD searching for 6 teens in connection to deadly shooting

The Houston Police Department is looking for six teenagers in connection to a deadly shooting in North Houston.

As word spread of the shooting behind a Walmart in North Houston, many that live nearby are shaking their heads.

"It’s kind of sad. It was an old man, they said that he even had a cane, so he’s probably a little older than a lot of people think. That’s sad," said Abigail Velasquez.

FOX 26 obtained the surveillance video from a nearby business that was willing to release it in hopes of finding the teens connected to the shooting.

In the video, you can see the teens crossing path with a man on the sidewalk.

The 49-year-old man, who has not been identified, tried to get the teens to leave him alone by using his cane.

"He was being harassed by a group of teenagers, four Black females and two Black males," said JP Horlica with the Houston Police Department.

The two females were between the ages of 16 to 18, the males, 14 to 16 years old.

"It’s kind of stupid, kids are stupid," said Velasquez. "Especially like hurting people and old people."

Anyone with information asked to call HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.