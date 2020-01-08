HPD investigating shooting at southwest Houston Walmart

article

One person has been wounded and one is detained following a shooting at a southwest Houston Walmart.

At around 10:02 p.m., police were called to the Walmart at the 9400 block of West Sam Houston Parkway near Bissonnet, answering initial reports of an active shooter. When officers arrived, they found one male shot in lower torso. That male was transported to the hospital. Officials believe the victim will survive.

Two groups of people known to each other were having an ongoing argument and ran into each other at the check out counter. The argument escalated and one male pulled out a gun and shot the other. Three suspects fled the scene.

Officers cleared the store to make sure everything was secure. They located one possible suspect in the parking lot and are trying to determine his involvement.

No one else in the store was injured.