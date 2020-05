article

Houston Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at 8600 S. Braeswood Blvd.

Police say an officer responded to the stabbing of an elderly woman and confronted a suspect armed with a knife.

Police have shut down all eastbound lanes of S. Braeswood Blvd at the intersection of Braeswood and Gessner.

FOX 26 crews are headed to the scene. We will update this story with new information as it comes in.