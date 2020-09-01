HPD busts high-traffic drive-up drug house

For the first time, in a very long time, the 5800 block of Ludington is a safe and tranquil place.

You see, for years the surrounding neighborhood in Westbury was hostage to a drive-up drug house.

"It looked like a Chick-fil-A. You had three or four cars on either side of the road with their flashers on waiting for service," said Cesare Wright, a concerned Westbury resident.

Wright says the constant flow of buyers onto the block brought all too frequent gunfire and rampant burglary.

"You had break-ins. Nearly every one of my neighbors has been broken into multiple times," said Wright.

What's worse, 5822 Ludington became a magnet for students walking past from multiple near-by schools.

"I'm seeing school kids with their backpacks, walking into the driveway, walking into the garage, opening their back-packs, people putting stuff into their backpacks," said Wright.

And then, with the hope of relief all but extinguished among neighborhood residents, on August 5th, it came.

A SWAT team descended on 5822 Ludington - a major bust directed by HPD narcotics in partnership with the DEA.

Without a single shot fired, officers detained multiple suspects after seizing weapons and drugs.

"This was a case where we have drug dealers with all these firearms and I can assure you it wasn't just for looks," said HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

"There is a huge sense of gratitude in the neighborhood," said Wright.

At a time when many are seeking to strip resources from police, Wright says the Ludington street raid and seizure is a strong argument for giving them more.

"It was a great display of professionalism and responsibility," said Wright.

"It touches my heart and I think it highlights that, regardless of what activists will tell you that police don't make a difference when we work in partnership with the community, we make a tremendous difference," said Acevedo.

Acevedo says when police budgets are severely reduced, "proactive" crime-fighting units are often the first to feel the cuts.

"At the end of the day, you are going to have real consequences and degradation of our overall safety and most importantly the quality of life that we enjoy here in Houston," said Acevedo.

