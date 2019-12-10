HPD: Baby in apartment with barricaded man in northeast Houston

Police say a man is barricaded inside a northeast Houston apartment with a 1-year-old child.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team are at the residence on Schweikhardt in northeast Houston on Tuesday morning.

Police say this began as a domestic violence call. According to HPD, a man is reportedly armed and barricaded inside. Authorities say a 1-year-old child is in the apartment.

A woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for injuries suffered during the domestic assault, police say.

Negotiators are continuing to work to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.