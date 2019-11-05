HPD: 15-year-old driver crashed into house during chase with police in southeast Houston

article

Authorities say a 15-year-old driver led police on a chase and then crashed into a house in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, an officer saw a vehicle driving erratically around 1 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to pull the driver over, but the vehicle didn’t stop.

The officer pursued the vehicle until it turned down a dead-end road. Police say when the vehicle reached the dead end, the driver left the roadway and slammed into a house.

Police say no one in the home was injured. The 15-year-old is said to have sustained some scratches.

Officers believe the teen took his parent’s vehicle.