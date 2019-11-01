HPD: 1 suspect shot, others in custody after officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston

The Houston Police Department says one suspect was shot and other suspects have been taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

An investigation is underway on South Post Oak Road near Court Road.

A Houston police officer tells FOX 26 that an officer shot a suspect in the parking lot area behind a strip mall.

Police did not release the condition of the suspect who was shot.

Police have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.