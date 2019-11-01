Expand / Collapse search

HPD: 1 suspect shot, others in custody after officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston

RAW: Houston police share armored truck robbery sting details; 1 suspect shot

A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting with suspects related to an armored truck robbery. Police say they had officers waiting in the armored truck before the suspect attempted to rob it.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department says one suspect was shot and other suspects have been taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

An investigation is underway on South Post Oak Road near Court Road.

A Houston police officer tells FOX 26 that an officer shot a suspect in the parking lot area behind a strip mall.

Police did not release the condition of the suspect who was shot.

Police have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.