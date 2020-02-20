How you can apply for Hurricane Harvey relief

article

Some relief is on the way for Hurricane Harvey victims two and a half years after the devastation.

After months of waiting and filling out mountains of paperwork, only about two dozen of them are finally getting help from Harris County. Thousands of others are still waiting.

However, that doesn't mean that you can't get help, even if you have already acquired money from insurance or FEMA.

Project Recovery exists to assist Harris County residents in restoring homes damaged by floods through an array of options including homeowner repair reimbursement, new home construction, homeowner buyout for flood mitigation, affordable rental, local infrastructure improvements, and new transit options. Visit the Project Recovery website for more information on how to apply.

MORE: Follow the latest local news