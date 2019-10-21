How to help the North Texas tornado victims

article

As victims of Sunday night’s severe weather begin the cleanup process, many fellow North Texans are looking for ways to help.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city will facilitate donations through the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund. Donations can be made at dallemerasstfund.kimbia.com/dallemerasstfund.

“We have a strong and resilient city. We’ll get through this. We’ll help each other out,” he said.

The Red Cross is also helping at an emergency shelter at the Bachman Rec Center in Dallas. The organization is still working on plans for accepting food and donations.

Donations are always accepted on the Red Cross website at www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas.html.

When it comes to physical assistance and help clearing debris, volunteers are encouraged to wait a little longer. Many of the roads leading into the affected areas are almost impassible.

“I have family members and I’ve got friends and they’re all like, ‘Can we help?’ But the biggest problem as you knew coming in, it’s almost impossible to get in here with all the downed trees. So I would say if you don’t live here, just don’t come in the neighborhood please because the traffic is just a mess,” said Preston Hollow homeowner Kevin Fox.