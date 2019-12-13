How can you vote in the 2019 runoff election?

article

As candidates make final campaign pushes, it's almost time for the 2019 runoff election. Here's how you can cast your vote for either Mayor Sylvester Turner, or challenger Tony Buzbee.

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can check your registration status and find out what's on your ballot here. Also, make sure to be informed about the candidates for the city council district seats.

Voters who are physically unable to enter the polls without assistance or the likelihood of injury to the voter’s health can request curbside voting. They may ask the presiding precinct election official to allow them to vote outside the polling location.

To view an Election Day sample ballot from Harris County, click here.

Similar to Early Voting, Harris County registered voters can vote at any Election Day polling location, listed in the document below: