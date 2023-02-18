Houston's third gun buyback for gift cards, people expressed issues redeeming codes

Harris County held its third gun buyback event Saturday morning and many who participated are experiencing issues.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the City's third gun buyback event to be held where people can turn in their guns for gift cards.

The purpose of the event is to help create a safer Houston and reduce gun violence, according to the mayor.

Those who participated and turned in their firearms for the online gift cards have reportedly expressed issues redeeming their codes.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued the following statement in response to the problems:

"We are hearing reports of problems with the online gift cards issued at today’s gun buyback. To all those who are having issues, please know that we share your frustration and we are working with the gift card vendor, Online Rewards, to make this right. They have informed us that this is a technical problem that is being fixed and promised that the issue will be resolved on Monday. Please redeem your gift card at that time. If you continue to have issues, contact our office at Comm_Ellis@cp1.hctx.net.

We are committed to ensuring that every person who turned in a firearm today gets compensated."