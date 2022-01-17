Houstonians celebrate MLK Day by giving back

Houstonians spent Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy by giving back to the community.

Some spent their day off from work and school at the Houston Food Bank.

Hundreds of volunteers from Shell, the Astros Foundation, and local schools, like Kinkaid, rotated shifts, to give back to the more than 1 million people in the area who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

"Martin Luther King Day for us and for the nation, I think is a day of service. What we’ve seen is we’ve dedicated this wall here to what MLK Jr was able to do for our country. We’ve had children come that have been volunteering today with family, and we’ve taken a moment to point that out so they can read about how important he has been to giving back to service," said Kathy Lipman, Corporate Engagement Senior Manager at the Houston Food Bank.

Lipman said the Houston Food Bank is currently in dire need of more donations and volunteers.

"As we see prices going up for goods, know that if it’s a struggle for you, it’s going to be a larger struggle for someone who doesn’t have the financial base that you have. Some people have no one to turn to at this time," Lipman said.

The Houston Food Bank is open 7 days a week. For more information on how to help, click here.