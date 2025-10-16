Houston woman spots naked man at Buffalo Bayou trail

The Brief A Houston woman claims she saw a naked man while she was running the Buffalo Bayou trail. The woman says the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, during the day.



A Houston woman tells FOX 26 that she saw a naked man while she was filming a run for her social media page on Sunday afternoon.

She says she did not report the incident to HPD.

Houston woman spots naked man during afternoon run

The backstory:

Houstonian Jeni Delaney says she's been running Houston trails for decades, and that over the years she's had some scary experiences.

One of those happened this Sunday, when Delaney was filming content for her social media page.

Delaney says she was running down the Buffalo Bayou trail when a man appeared on the other side of an underpass, completely naked.

"I had planned out my route for nine miles, and I got under the bridge at the intersection of Allen Parkway, Memorial and Shepard, and I saw a naked man, but he also saw me," Delaney said. "I was shocked, and I immediately turned around and ran as fast as I could up the hill, because I knew exactly where I was and how to get away."

This isn't the first time that Delaney has encountered a naked man while on a run.

She says this marks her third one, but despite the frequency, she did not make a report.

"I did not make the report due to, just, I know that we have a lot of people in our city that need our help," Delaney said. "I just felt like this. I didn't know if this guy just had gotten lost. And maybe he was, turning around. I didn't, so I guess I did feel scared, but I didn't feel like I needed to call the police."

What's next:

Houston police says to report any incidents like these to local police.