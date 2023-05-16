Expand / Collapse search
Houston woman says man was caught on camera wearing women's lingerie, was said to be peeking into her window

Houston
Man caught on camera wearing women's lingerie peeking into Houston woman's window

In the video, you can see a man, who is wearing a bra and panties, attempting to look into the home of one Houston woman. If you know who this person is, contact police.

HOUSTON - File this under something you definitely don't see every day. 

A woman said she caught a man on camera peeking into her window in the Houston area around 3 a.m.

However, it's what he was wearing that files this one under, weird.

In the video, you can see he was wearing women's lingerie. 

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she would appreciate any help trying to determine who the man is.

She said the man had long hair parted to the side and wearing a bra and panties. 

No police report was filed, but if you know who this is, contact your local police department. 