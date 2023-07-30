Houston weather: Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion

article

As the heat is expected to move into the Houston-area again this week, it's important to know the symptoms and dangers of heat exhaustion.

Health officials said heat stroke isn't the only illness that comes from over exposure to extreme heat.

It's important to know how to identify if you or your family member is experiencing heat exhaustion.

Those symptoms include cool/pale/clammy skin, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, fast/weak pulse, dizziness, weakness or tiredness, nausea, and vomiting.

First aid for those suffering heat exhaustion is to move the affected person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air-conditions room, loosen clothing, apply cool/wet cloths, or have the affected person sit in a cool bath, and offer sips of water.

Officials say to seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.