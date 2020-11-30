Houston Texans' Will Fuller suspended 6 games for use of PED substance

article

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after announcing on Instagram he has been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication,” the former first-round draft pick wrote on Instagram.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Fuller, who caught six passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans’ Thanksgiving win over Detroit, was in the midst of the best season of his career.

As the Texans’ top option at receiver following the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller has excelled, with career-highs in catches (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) in 2020.

Fuller, who has battled injury issues throughout his career, says he “sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy.

“As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

The 4-7 Texans host the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium.