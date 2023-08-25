Houston shooting: Officer shoots weapon during traffic stop with stolen car

Houston police are on the scene near West Houston for an officer-involved shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Houston police authorities arrived in the 8700 block of Town Park Drive after reports of an officer discharging their weapon.

Officials say this occurred during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle.

No one was hit and the suspect is in custody, police said.

Officials have not released any other info at this time.