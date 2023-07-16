Houston shooting: Man killed in NE Houston shooting

Houston police are investigating after a deadly shooting on the northeast side.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Homestead.

SUGGESTED: 2 bodies recovered after 6-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl went missing in water

Houston police said a man was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the shooting.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.