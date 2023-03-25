Houston shooting: 2 shot outside gas station, one may have shot himself police say

Police are investigating what happened after two parties were involved in a shooting.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units reportedly responded to a shooting outside a gas station near the intersection of Uvalde Road and Wallisville Road in northeast Houston.

Reports say two groups got into an altercation and they both exchanged gunfire.

One man in a group was shot and wounded, officials say. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Police believe another man was not standing with the same group at the time, possibly saw the gunfire exchange from a distance, and ran to help his friends. As he ran he was trying to get a gun from his person and may have shot himself, reports say.

He was also taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The second group of unknown suspects reportedly ran from the scene.

Police are currently investigating the incident.