Houston police are investigating a shooting involving four people in southwest Houston.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Houston officials were called to an apartment on Richmond Avenue about a shooting.

According to Detective Henderson, an older woman, and a younger man were shot multiple times trying to get inside an apartment unit by a man and woman inside officials say were defending themselves.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe there was a familial issue inside the apartment and the two inside barricaded the apartment door when the suspects outside kicked the door in.

Henderson says police are still investigating the scene and the relationship between all those involved.