Houston RV park shooting: 1 dead after allegedly trying to enter woman's trailer

A man shot dead in northwest Houston Friday morning has police investigating.

Around 7:10 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an RV park in the 1700 block of Jacquelyn Street. When they arrived, officers say they found a man on the ground between two trailers suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to officials, a woman occupant of one of the trailers identified herself as the shooter. She told police she shot the man while he was trying to get into her trailer without permission.

HPD says they consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and it was determined the case will be presented to a grand jury for review.