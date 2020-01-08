Houston ranked number 5 on list of must-see locations of 2020

article

Houston, Texas is becoming a hot travel destination for those looking to take advantage of our incredible food scene and arts community.

Harper's Bazaar ranked Houston among the 20 Best Places to Travel in 2020. Space City is in good company, sharing the list with enticing hotspots like Brazil, Sydney, and the British Virgin Islands.

Houston is growing at a rate poised to overtake Chicago as the United States' third-largest city, and faster than New York City and Los Angeles, making it a dynamic American metropolis celebrated for its diversity.

