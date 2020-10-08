Houston police surround suspect following vehicle pursuit
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after a suspect led police on a chase this afternoon.
Details are limited but Houston police said the chase started in the 6100 block of Wilcrest, around 3:25 p.m.
Authorities said it started as actors on the ground then turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Police said the chase ended in the 7100 block of South Dairy Ashford.
Authorities said a suspect remains in the vehicle at this time.
It's unclear what started the chase.
