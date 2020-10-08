Expand / Collapse search

Houston police surround suspect following vehicle pursuit

By
Published 
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene after a suspect led police on a chase this afternoon. 

Details are limited but Houston police said the chase started in the 6100 block of Wilcrest, around 3:25 p.m. 

Authorities said it started as actors on the ground then turned into a vehicle pursuit. 

Police said the chase ended in the 7100 block of South Dairy Ashford.

Authorities said a suspect remains in the vehicle at this time.

It's unclear what started the chase. 

This is a developing story. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.