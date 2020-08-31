Houston Police searching for suspect after gas station shooting

Houston Police are currently investigating a shooting that they responded to on Monday, Aug. 31, around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities discovered a black male with multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station at 10900 Beechnut Street in Houston.

At this point, Houston Police believe that both the suspect and victim made their way inside the gas station.

After the victim drove his car away from the gas pump the suspect started shooting at the victim.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS.

The victim is in critical condition after slamming his car into a post.

Advertisement

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot. This is an ongoing investigation as police search for the suspect described as a Hispanic male.