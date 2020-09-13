Houston police searching for missing person

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for 20-year-old Martina Lopez.

Lopez was last seen in the 6800 block of Roswell on Friday night.

Lopez is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.



She was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, pink short shorts, and golden sandals with a pink backpack.

The family also stated to police that Lopez has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, and epilepsy.



If you have seen Lopez or know where she is, contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Person Desk at (832) 394-1840.