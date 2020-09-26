Houston Police searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's

Houston Police are searching for Gloria Saldana, 76 of Houston.

She was last seen Friday, Sept. 25 leaving the 10100 block of Lost Trail Street in an unknown direction of travel.

Saldana is described as a 76-year-old Hispanic woman, she is 4-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 104 pounds. Police say Saldana has Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information regarding Gloria Saldana can reach out to Houston Police at Patrol 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.