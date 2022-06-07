Houston police searching for missing 5-year-old girl

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 5-year-old girl.

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Emerie Mitchell.

Emerie was last seen near the 16700 block of Lost Quail Drive and left walking on foot in an unknown direction of travel on Tuesday.

Emerie is described as a Black female, 4-foot-tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white cats and wearing pink pants with a floral design on them.

If you have any information on Emerie's whereabouts contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.