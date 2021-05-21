Houston police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for Genesis Rachel Barrondo.

Police said Barrondo was last seen in the area of S. Loop West and South Main Street last Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m.

Barrondo is a Hispanic female, 4’11" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Barrondo was last seen wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants, and black Adidas shoes.

If you have seen Barrondo, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840.