Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:31 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:22 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:24 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:40 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:38 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island

Houston police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Genesis Rachel Barrondo (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for Genesis Rachel Barrondo.

Police said Barrondo was last seen in the area of S. Loop West and South Main Street last Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Barrondo is a Hispanic female, 4’11" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Barrondo was last seen wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants, and black Adidas shoes.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have seen Barrondo, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840.