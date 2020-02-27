Houston police search for missing 94-year-old man

Houston police are searching for a 94-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Richard Terrell Jennings went missing at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Jennings last spoke to a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.

He was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with TX plates 2DDPH.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600.

