Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident was reported around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of MLK Blvd near East Orem.

According to HPD, a male was shot. His condition is not known at this time.

There is a large police presence surrounding a Family Dollar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.