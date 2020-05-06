Houston police investigates three fatal shootings across SW side

article

Houston police are investigating three shootings that killed three and injured one on the southwest side of the city.

Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Rd. around 8:15 p.m. One person was deceased and one wounded.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Kelling St. around 8:36 p.m. for a fatal shooting. One victim was dead when the officers arrived.

Another shooting in the 13500 block of Hooper Rd. resulted in the death of a man. Officers say the victim was dead upon arrival.

Houston police believe all three of these shootings may be linked.