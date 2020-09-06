Houston Police investigate after overnight shooting

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, Sept. 6 around 2 a.m. Emergency crews rendered aid to a victim with a gunshot wound across the street from the HEB in front of 11920 Westheimer Road in Houston.

According to police, bystanders were pointed out to them. Officers made a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle near an HEB gas station at 11815 Westheimer Road.

Police say that the driver stopped the car but attempted to flee on foot. The officers apprehended the driver and passenger in the vehicle and they are in custody.

