Houston Police arrest man after deadly shooting on Labor Day weekend

Houston Police arrested and charged Zerrick DeWayne McConico, 20, with murder after a deadly shooting took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 10:30 p.m.

Houston Police arrived at the 4800 block of Callery Creek Drive in Houston after they received tips about a shooting. Emergency crews found the victim, a 21-year-old man lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

He was transported by paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say McConico, initially fled the scene, but returned and told officers he was defending himself when the shooting took place.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

McConico told investigators that he fired the gun when the victim refused to leave the home.