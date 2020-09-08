Houston Police arrest man after assault left one in critical condition

Isaiah Humberto Molina, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight took place on Sunday, Sept. 6 around 10 p.m.

According to Houston Police, Molina assaulted a 54-year-old male in the 1400 block of Hyde Park Boulevard in Houston. Police say that a witness saw the suspect dragging Mr. Rabb away from a small park toward the street.

Afterward, Molina fled the scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses Houston Police were able to identify Molina as the suspect and arrest him.

