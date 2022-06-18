Houston PD officer shot on southeast side, suspected shooter remains at large

article

A manhunt is underway for an armed gunman accused of shooting an officer in southeast Houston.

MORE STORIES IN HOUSTON

Preliminary details from Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department are it happened at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Roydon Dr. around 2 a.m. That's when an unidentified officer responded to a gun going off in the area and called for backup after hearing more gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.

While the officer was trying to follow the sound of gunshots, he was shot by an unidentified shooter in the leg.

Chief Finner said the officer was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries to both legs but was "In great spirits." We're told the officer did not return fire.

It's believed the shooter is armed with an assault rifle and has only been described as an African American male in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing a dark shirt and possibly blue jeans.

MORE STORIES ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

A perimeter was established to find the shooter, but as of this writing, remains at large.

"Word to the suspect: the best thing you can do is turn yourself in," Chief Finner said during a press conference. "We're out here in the area, and we're going to be out here until we have you in custody."

Officials are asking if you have any information on the shooter, to contact the police.