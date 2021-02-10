Houston non-profits working to help the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

Due to COVID-19, major non-profits have canceled things like coat drives and say that monetary donations are the best way to help right now.



FOX 26 spoke with several clients at Turning Point Center.



"I was homeless before I came here, and it was tough," said Melinda Roney, a client at The Turning Point Center. "I thank God for this place. I have a roof over my head and I’m not in the cold."



According to the Coalition for the Homeless Houston, which compiles an annual point-in-time count, in 2020, they recorded 3,567 homeless residents in Harris County. 1,515 were living on the streets rather than in shelter.



"Prior to last year, we would do emergency housing, especially with the colder weather," said George Gomez with Turning Point Center.

But with COVID-19, it has made it even more difficult for organizations to help the homeless, with less coats and blankets being given out along with less space to fill.



"Most of our folks fall in that category of preexisting conditions, so we are not opened without a recent COVID test."



Betsy Ballard with Catholic Charities Houston tells FOX 26, the pandemic has changed how organizations help the homeless.



"The pandemic has caused some real concerns for us, in being able to help people in the ways we normally do," said Ballard.

Ballard added they’ve had to scale back greatly. She says monetary donations may not seem as fulfilling, but it’s truly the best way to make a difference right now.



"For almost any non-profit, the best way to help is by donating from your pockets," said Ballard. "If we receive donations, we can buy space heaters for seniors during this cold. We can also provide utility assistance."



To help out these charities, you can contact them at the numbers below:

Turning Point Center

(713) 957-0099

1701 Jacquelyn, Houston, TX 77055, US



Catholic Charities Houston

(713) 526-4611